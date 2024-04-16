Photo Credit: Hezbollah via Resistance News Network

During the day on Tuesday (April 16), an Israeli Air Force combat drone struck and eliminated Ismail Yusaf Baz, the commander of Hezbollah’s coastal Tyre sector, in the town of Ain Ebel in Lebanon.

In addition to the Hezbollah commander, two other people were injured in the attack.

Ismail, 52, served as a senior and veteran official in several positions of Hezbollah’s military wing. His current rank is equivalent to a Brigade Commander.

As part of his position, Ismail was involved in the promotion and planning of rocket and anti-tank missile launches toward Israel from the coastal area of Lebanon, the IDF said.

Since October 8, 2023, the Hezbollah commander had organized and planned a number of terror attacks against Israel.