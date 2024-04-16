During the day on Tuesday (April 16), an Israeli Air Force combat drone struck and eliminated Ismail Yusaf Baz, the commander of Hezbollah’s coastal Tyre sector, in the town of Ain Ebel in Lebanon.
In addition to the Hezbollah commander, two other people were injured in the attack.
תיעוד מזירת החיסול בדרום לבנון https://t.co/6OnFFlpmSL pic.twitter.com/aldAku0af4
— בז news (@1717Bazz) April 16, 2024
Ismail, 52, served as a senior and veteran official in several positions of Hezbollah’s military wing. His current rank is equivalent to a Brigade Commander.
As part of his position, Ismail was involved in the promotion and planning of rocket and anti-tank missile launches toward Israel from the coastal area of Lebanon, the IDF said.
Since October 8, 2023, the Hezbollah commander had organized and planned a number of terror attacks against Israel.