Photo Credit: Hezbollah via Resistance News Network
Hezbollah commander of Lebanon's coastal sector, Ismail Yousef Baz "Abu Jaafar," assassinated on April 16, 2024 by the IDF.

During the day on Tuesday (April 16), an Israeli Air Force combat drone struck and eliminated Ismail Yusaf Baz, the commander of Hezbollah’s coastal Tyre sector, in the town of Ain Ebel in Lebanon.

In addition to the Hezbollah commander, two other people were injured in the attack.

Ismail, 52, served as a senior and veteran official in several positions of Hezbollah’s military wing. His current rank is equivalent to a Brigade Commander.

As part of his position, Ismail was involved in the promotion and planning of rocket and anti-tank missile launches toward Israel from the coastal area of Lebanon, the IDF said.

Since October 8, 2023, the Hezbollah commander had organized and planned a number of terror attacks against Israel.

Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

