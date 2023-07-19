Photo Credit: SANA

Syria’s state news agency SANA reported early Wednesday morning that two soldiers were wounded and material damage was caused as a result of “an Israeli aggression that targeted points in the vicinity of Damascus.”

A military source told SANA that “at about 12:25 AM, the Israeli enemy carried out an air aggression with bursts of missiles from the direction of the north of the occupied Syrian Golan, targeting some points in the vicinity of Damascus, and our air defenses intercepted the aggression’s missiles and shot down most of them.”

The source “indicated that the aggression resulted in the injury of two soldiers and some material losses.”

The targets that were attacked according to the Syrians were:

1. The Dimas air defense base

2. The research and development center of the Syrian Ministry of Defense in western Damascus.

3. Damascus International Airport.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported: “Israeli missiles targeted military sites near Al-Dimas airport and Al-Saboura area, where the Fourth Division battalions and warehouses of the Lebanese Hezbollah are located in the area, which led to the outbreak of fire in the targeted sites, without information on human losses so far.”

The SOHR added: “It is noteworthy that the new Israeli targeting is the 20th during the year 2023, in the framework of the continued invasion of Syrian lands.”

According to the SOHR, “On July 2, Israeli warplanes launched raids inside the Syrian territories, where violent explosions sounded, targeting locations and ammunition depots belonging to the Lebanese Hezbollah militia, in the village of Al-Najma in the Homs countryside, on the northeastern outskirts of Homs.

“The Israeli aircraft also targeted the S200 air defense base in Al-Qadmous with several missiles, coinciding with the air defenses’ response to the raids, without being able to thwart the Israeli attack. As a result of the bombing, the site in the village was destroyed in a fire, and five members of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard militia were killed and wounded, who were taken to the hospital for treatment.”