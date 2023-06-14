Photo Credit: Syrian state television

Syrian state television reported Wednesday morning on an attack by the Israeli Air Force in the Damascus area. The Syrian army said that a Syrian soldier was seriously injured as a result of the attack and that damages were caused. The army’s statement said that around 1:05 AM, the Israeli Air Force attacked several positions in the southwest of the capital from the direction of the Golan Heights and that the Syrian anti-aircraft system was activated and intercepted some of the missiles that were launched at the targets.

הטלוויזיה הסורית הממלכתית: “חיל האוויר הישראלי תקף באזור דמשק”. בתקשורת הסורית מופץ תיעוד לכאורה של התקיפה מהעיירה אל-כיסווה שמדרום לבירה@kaisos1987 pic.twitter.com/EOoQzG7fbq — כאן חדשות (@kann_news) June 13, 2023

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported that overnight Wednesday, for the 18th time this year, Israel attacked targets in Syria, this time striking warehouses belonging to Iranian militias south and southwest of the capital Damascus.

“Very violent explosions were heard in the capital, Damascus, and its surroundings, after midnight between Tuesday and Wednesday, caused by a new Israeli targeting of Syrian lands,” SOHR reported.

According to the group’s sources, “the Israeli strikes targeted the vicinity of Damascus International Airport and the Al-Kiswah area, southwest of the capital. Warehouses belonging to the Iranian militias were destroyed, and violent explosions were heard as a result, so that the residents of Damascus believed that the bombing had reached the center of the capital.”

“Fire broke out in the targeted warehouses, and the sounds of ambulances and gunfire were heard heading towards the targeted sites. The strikes resulted in injuries, including a member of the regime forces, as well as militia deaths. The regime’s air defenses tried to counter the attack, but the Israeli missiles reached their targets,” according to the report.

The Syrian Observatory has counted 18 Israeli attacks in Syrian territory since the start of 2023, 14 by air and 4 by artillery. “These strikes resulted in the injury and destruction of about 41 targets, including weapons and ammunition depots, headquarters, centers, and mechanisms. The strikes killed 48 soldiers, in addition to injuring 37 others.”

18 of the dead belonged to regime forces and included officers.

22 belonged to Iran’s proxy militias.

5 were members of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard militia.

3 belonged to Hezbollah.

One male and one female non-combatants were killed in the attacks, and some civilians were wounded

The targets were distributed as follows: 7 in Damascus and its countryside, 5 in Quneitra, 1 in Hama, 1 in Tartous, 3 in Aleppo, 3 in As-Suwayda, 2 in Daraa, and 2 for Homs.