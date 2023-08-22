Photo Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Office

Israeli air strikes targeted sites near Damascus late Monday night, according to Syrian state media.

The state-run Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) said in an Arabic-language tweet, “Our defenses are confronting hostile targets in the vicinity of Damascus,” SANA reported.

#BREAKING: #Israel Air Force just tartgeted a site suspected to be in use by #IRGC for weapon storage near #Damascus International airport. They also targeted a SAM site of #Syria Arab Air Defence Force at Al-Kiswah using Delilah-2 cruise missiles. Syrian Air Defence systems… pic.twitter.com/TpCDkGyc5S — Babak Taghvaee – The Crisis Watch (@BabakTaghvaee1) August 21, 2023

Advertisement





Middle East military correspondent Babak Taghvaee reported in a separate tweet that the air strike was aimed at a suspected Iranian weapon storage near Damascus International airport, and a Syrian surface-to-air missile battery belonging to the Syrian Army at Al-Kiswah, south of the Syrian capital.

Israel has repeatedly said it will not tolerate an Iranian military presence across its northern border.