Israeli air strikes targeted sites near Damascus late Monday night, according to Syrian state media.

The state-run Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) said in an Arabic-language tweet, “Our defenses are confronting hostile targets in the vicinity of Damascus,” SANA reported.

Middle East military correspondent Babak Taghvaee reported in a separate tweet that the air strike was aimed at a suspected Iranian weapon storage near Damascus International airport, and a Syrian surface-to-air missile battery belonging to the Syrian Army at Al-Kiswah, south of the Syrian capital.

Israel has repeatedly said it will not tolerate an Iranian military presence across its northern border.

