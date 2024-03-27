Photo Credit: Twitter screenshot

The University of Michigan’s esteemed academic tradition, the convocation, intended to honor nearly 2,000 students, was disrupted last Sunday, according to The Detroit News, as pro-Hamas students interrupted President Santa Ono’s speech, demanding that the university divest its endowment funds from Israel.

After all student awards had been presented, President Ono began his speech, but, around 100 protesters, both on stage and in the audience, displayed signs with the message “No Honor in Genocide,” and chanted “Not another nickel, not another dime, no more money for Israel’s crimes.”

President Ono paused, surveyed the auditorium, and then left the stage, bringing the event to a standstill.

Parents flew into Michigan to attend their children’s honors convocation. Hamas Muslim Brotherhood supporters hijacked the ceremony. Instead of kicking out the disruptors, @UMich ended the ceremony. pic.twitter.com/DtrYXsx4Ey — Avi Kaner ابراهيم אבי (@AviKaner) March 26, 2024

On Tuesday, President Ono issued a statement to students, faculty, and staff, saying, “The disruption of the university’s 101st Honors Convocation by anti-Israel protesters on Sunday brought profound disappointment to students, parents, grandparents, siblings, and other relatives and friends. The crowds of well-wishers, including many faculty and staff, had come to Hill Auditorium to celebrate undergraduate students who – through countless hours and exemplary dedication – have achieved the university’s highest academic honors.”

University of Michigan spokesperson Colleen Mastony said on Tuesday, “We recently reiterated our commitment to free speech and free expression with the adoption of a statement of principles that is guided by the letter and spirit of the First Amendment. Although we support students’ right to protest, such rights are not limitless. Disrupting speakers and events is not protected speech and is a clear violation of university policy.”

Mastony warned that last Sunday’s disruption and future violations of university policy would have “appropriate consequences.” But she didn’t reveal what those consequences would be, because under the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act of 1974, revealing those specifics violates individual students’ rights.

On January 16, the University of Michigan adopted a statement of principles on diversity of thought and free speech, “guided by the letter and spirit of the First Amendment,” and “entirely consistent with our commitment to nurturing a diverse, equitable, and inclusive community.”

At the time, Board Regent Ron Weiser cited portions of the principles that allow protestors to disagree but not disrupt presentations, and noted, “It’s really important that we realize that the university is about talking to each other and understanding there’s going to be differences of opinion and viewpoints on many, many subjects.”

Naturally, the pro-Hamas folks don’t go for that.

To that end, the January statement concluded, “Not all ideas are of equal value. That is precisely why they must be subject to intense scrutiny and thoughtful debate. Our deep commitment to free expression does not extend to speech or conduct that violates the law or university policy, including targeted speech that constitutes bullying, defamation, destruction of property, discrimination, harassment, violence, or threats.”

OK, now let’s lean back and wait for the consequences. But be patient, this could take a while.