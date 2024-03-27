Photo Credit: Jewish Press

Schumer’s Ill-Conceived Speech 1

In response to the editorial entitled “The Senate Majority Leader: The Shamer Not the Shomer of Israel,” I condemn Senator Schumer for his incendiary remarks calling “for new Israeli elections in order to cast out Prime Minister Netanyahu and the right-wingers in his government over their alleged failure to meet their responsibilities to protect Palestinian civilians in the war against Hamas, and to provide them with adequate food and other necessities.” In other words, he is calling for unconstitutional and political interference in Israel’s election. Moreover, Schumer is not the “Shomer Yisrael, or guardian of Israel,” but rather the guardian of Democratic power, especially his own. Indeed, the senator has “lost his way.”

In my opinion, Senator Schumer is not motivated by noble reasons and love of Israel. Rather, he seems addicted to power and a desire to help himself and President Biden by pandering to the uncommitted Muslims in Michigan and Minnesota. He and President Biden seek their votes in these swing states.

Furthermore, the implications of Schumer’s remarks are horrific. I agree they are “an indictment of Israel,” and “likely fueling the already rampant anti-Semitism unleashed by the Gaza war.”

A Jewish man who has abandoned the Jewish people and Israel, Senator Schumer has a history of incendiary language promoting violence. In 2020, he attacked Supreme Court Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh in a despicable tirade. Subsequently, a man threatened to kill Justice Kavanaugh. Although the senator was not personally responsible for the man’s criminal behavior, his language was irresponsible and inflammatory.

Senator Schumer should resign. His recent remarks about Israel and Prime Minister Netanyahu are shameful and demagogic, motivated, I believe, by reckless politics.

Dr. Mel Waldman

Author of I AM A JEW

Brooklyn, N.Y.

Schumer’s Ill-Conceived Speech 2

Chuck Schumer’s equating Benjamin Netanyahu with the genocidal Hamas is an obscenity. He condemns Russia for allegedly intervening in American elections and then hypocritically calls for Netanyahu’s ouster as Israel’s prime minister. In order to appease the leftists and antisemites in the Democratic Party, Schumer smears Israel with false claims of genocide even as they are engaged in a war for survival against a bloodthirsty enemy. Schumer doesn’t know the first thing about “Jewish values” and his maligning Israel will only serve to unify Israelis of all political stripes and persuasion. It is a mystery how any Jewish American who supports Israel could possibly vote for Schumer again.

Gerald Jacobs

Boca Raton, Fla.

Schumer’s Ill-Conceived Speech 3

Senator Chuck Schumer has nerve calling on Israel to hold new elections, saying he believes Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has “lost his way” in the Israeli bombardment of Gaza and a growing humanitarian crisis.

In response to “Charles Schumer Democratic Party Just Became An Enemy Of Israeli Democracy” (March 14), I was not aware Schumer was a citizen of Israel and member of the Israel Knesset. Since when does the Senate Majority leader have a right to tell another nation’s leader when to hold an election? Israel has every right to preserve their security by eliminating Hamas. The crisis would not have taken place had Hamas not launched their October 7 terrorist attack.

Schumer has lost his way by not securing our own border with both Mexico and Canada. We have no idea how many terrorists, criminals, gang members, and drug dealers were among the seven million illegal migrants who have come into our nation without being vetted. Schumer has become treyf for those who really stand with Israel.

Larry Penner

Great Neck, N.Y.

Schumer’s Ill-Conceived Speech 4

On October 7, a day that will go down in infamy for Israel, like December 7 or 9/11 for the United States, Israel suffered the worst massacre since the Holocaust. So many people around the world cheered on the Hamas savages. Only a few countries, led by the United States, stood with Israel in their decision to rid the world of Hamas. However, today most of these same countries are requesting a ceasefire before Israel can finish the job of eliminating Hamas as an enemy whose stated goal is to destroy Israel and kill all of its Jews.

The United States under the Biden administration has joined the chorus demanding an immediate and complete ceasefire. Recently, President Biden together with Vice-President Harris, Secretary of State Blinken and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, has issued demands that Israel must agree to a permanent and complete ceasefire. They seem not to care that Israel must once and for all destroy Hamas’s ability to wage war and kill Israelis. How quickly have they forgotten the carnage of October 7 and that the Hamas charter states that the Jews of Israel must be annihilated. The vicious antisemitic, anti-American and socialist wing of what once was the Democratic Party are demanding this for their support. We should all be grateful that these feckless individuals were not in charge during World War II.

Recently, Senator Majority Leader Chuck Schumer was quoted saying, “It’s become clear to me that the Netanyahu coalition no longer fits the needs of Israel after October 7.” Schumer has chosen to align himself with the anti-Israel voters in the Democratic Party rather than the people of Israel who just suffered the murderous attack by the savages of Hamas. Schumer is just another traitor, a self-hating Jew who has been a cancer on the Jewish people.

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu said, “I think what he said is totally inappropriate. It’s inappropriate for him to go to a sister democracy and try to replace the elected leadership there.” Netanyahu went on to say, “It’s not a fringe government; if Senator Schumer opposes these policies, he’s not opposing me, he is opposing the people of Israel.” We must support whatever leader Israelis choose for themselves; it is their country, not ours.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said, “It is grotesque and hypocritical for Americans who hyperventilate about foreign interference in our own democracy to call for the removal of the democratically elected leader of Israel.” McConnell then went on to say, “The Democratic Party doesn’t have an anti-Bibi problem. It has an anti-Israel problem.”

Remember when you vote in November which party supports Israel!

Jack Lipsky

Great Neck, N.Y.

Schumer’s Ill-Conceived Speech 5

I am appalled by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer’s unprecedented speech calling for a change in the leadership of Israel, a democratic country that is supposed to be our strongest ally in the Middle East.

He has changed from the position of unwavering support for Israel that he described at the rally for Israel in Washington in November. This shift gives Hamas more leverage in negotiating with Israel. It looks like American Republicans are the only people in the world who still support Israel in its mission to defeat Hamas, though I also believe that a majority of Americans continue to support Israel.

Now Israel is being pressured to accept a two-state solution with Palestinians who do not recognize Israel’s right to exist and educate their children to hate Jews.

While Israel is winning the war on the ground in Gaza, Hamas is winning the propaganda war and is receiving help from the media. Why can’t our government fervently denounce this antisemitism? Arab-American votes seem more important to the Democrats than doing the right thing.

It seems that Israel’s status as a democracy and U.S. ally gives Democrats the right to try to control its politics. Meanwhile, most Americans feel we need a new president, but Sen. Schumer is silent on that matter.

He feels entitled to comment because he is Jewish and his leftist allies also want change in Israel. Change will come, but through Israel’s electoral process, not the whims of a bloviating senator with too much time on his hands.

Perhaps Sen. Schumer could extend his regime-change lecture tour to include a few additional countries. He might start with Russia, Iran, China, North Korea, Syria, Cuba, Venezuela and America.

Brian Goldenfeld

Oak Park, Calif.

Please Come Back, Nikki Haley

I wholeheartedly agree with your recent editorial criticizing Schumer as no longer worthy of being viewed as the “Shomer” of Israel, due to his recent rhetoric greatly undermining Israel’s very security, and Schumer and Biden being mainly concerned with their own political future, including the need to placate and patronize their Muslim constituents to the detriment of their Jewish constituents (“The Senate Majority Leader: The Shamer, not the Shomer of Israel,” March 22).

As a result I have come to the conclusion that the only U.S. presidential contender who can truly be considered a “Shomer” of Israel is Nikki Haley, due to her consistently unswerving strong and solid support of Israel, which she demonstrated during her tenure as UN Ambassador, fearlessly defending Israel against its many hateful enemies. And I also truly believe that Haley’s deep affection for Israel is not motivated by a political agenda, which I cannot say regarding any of the other presidential contenders, including Donald Trump, who is more focused on his own ego.

This has prompted me to write a letter to Haley encouraging her to continue running for the presidency, despite all the odds against her. Here is an abridged version of that letter:

To Nikki Haley, I am writing to ask you not to give up on your quest for the Presidency, especially in these very trying times. I understand why you decided to suspend your campaign due to the recent disappointing primary results, but due to the fact that we are now left with what I consider two most unacceptable leading candidates, I am hoping you will now reconsider.

One candidate, Donald Trump, who will never accept defeat, is becoming more and more unhinged, threatening and is solely focused on himself and taking revenge on all his personal enemies, rather than on our country’s interests.

The other candidate, Joe Biden, who I believe has a more upstanding character, but is currently too weak to overcome the great pressure that he is facing with the more extreme progressive elements of his party who have now evidently dominated the Democratic party whose many policies I do not at all accept, especially related to the war in Israel.

At the present time, I believe both parties have totally strayed from their ideals, in which the Republican Party has now been totally transformed into the MAGA cult party with Donald Trump as the cult leader spreading all his lies and casting a spell over all its followers. And the Democratic Party has been transformed into the extreme left wing anti-Israel Progressive party, more concerned with racial and minority rights (except when it comes to Jews), and dividing the world into two camps of those who are oppressed vs. those who are oppressors, with many conflicting and irrational results.

I believe both parties do not currently represent the majority of Americans, and there is a great need to form a third party that will hopefully bring us back to the true values that our great nation was founded on. This is why I am hoping that you would be willing to continue pursuing your presidential aspirations, either as a Republican hopefully returning the party to its true conservative values, or as the leader of this third party whose platform and policies would have a more national appeal that will result in uniting all of us rather than in dividing us.

Joshua Rosenthal

Queens, N.Y.

The First Rule of War

Sun Tsu wrote The Art of War 2,500 years ago, and it is still regarded with great respect. His first rule was to “know your enemy.” Many liberal or left-wing Israelis learned this lesson on October 7, but for many it was too late. Unfortunately, many leaders in the Democratic Party in Washington are unfamiliar with this concept and ill-equipped to deal with it.

The leaders of Hamas repeatedly praise the massacres of October 7 and, in fact, promise to repeat this as many times as possible. Given that, bringing an independent Palestine adjacent to Israel would pose a great existential threat to Israel. Considering Hamas is still very popular in both Gaza and the West Bank, a free election in the near future would bring Hamas to power in both areas. A reeducation of the population is absolutely necessary.

Currently, severe hatred of Jews and Israel is continually taught in all Palestinian schools from nursery and kindergarten up to the university level. That has to change if there is ever to be a Palestinian nation.

Charles Winfield

Princeton, New Jersey