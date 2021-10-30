Photo Credit: Jewish Press

Iranian-linked hackers announced Friday they had penetrated the servers of the Israeli “Cyberserve” internet hosting company and shut down its servers.

Cyberserve provides servers and data storage for clients such as Taglit-Birthright, the Dan bus company, the Pegasus tour company, the Israel Children’s Museum and numerous others.

“Hello again! We have news for you,” the “Black Shadow” hacker group said in a message on Telegram, The Jerusalem Post reported. “You probably could not connect to many sites today. Cyberserve and their customers were harmed by us.

“You must be asking – what about the data? As always, we have a lot. If you do not want it to be leaked by us, contact us soon.”

The hackers leaked information Saturday night about Cyberserve customers, including the Dan bus company, the Pegasus tour company and from an Israeli LGBT dating app “Atraf”, according to The Jerusalem Post. Earlier in the day they published data from the Kavim bus app.

In December 2020, Black Shadow was responsible for hacking into the Shirbit insurance company. They demanded a $1 million (50 bitcoin) ransom from Shirbit, which was not paid. In response, the hackers sold the stolen data on the dark web. Vehicle registration numbers and credit card information was released in the leak.

In March 2021, the group said it had managed to infiltrate the servers of the Israeli KLS Capital car financing company. The hackers released large amounts of the stolen data, including information on KLS customers in Israel and abroad. They demanded a ransom of NIS 1.9 million in bitcoin, ($570,000), which the company did not pay.