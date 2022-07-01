Photo Credit: Courtesy

The Secure Community Network, the official safety and security organization for the Jewish community in North America, has published an “introduction to Judaism” guide for law enforcement.

“Introduction to Judaism for Law Enforcement Officers and Security Professionals” seeks to promote a greater understanding of the Jewish community by those who help protect it. SCN is working with law-enforcement agencies and associations to distribute electronic and printed copies of the guide nationwide.

“This guide will be a valuable resource to help our officers and staff better support the Jewish community,” said Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams. “SCN has been an outstanding partner with law enforcement as we work together to combat antisemitism and preserve religious freedom.”

“Protecting faith-based institutions requires coordination, cooperation and trust with law-enforcement agencies and security professionals, and the Jewish community has long recognized and appreciated the value of these relationships,” said SCN national director and CEO Michael Masters. “We hope this new guide will foster even more understanding and dialogue as we express our gratitude to all those who protect and serve our community, allowing us to practice our faith freely and ensure the preservation of religious liberty.”

The guide provides information to help security personnel recognize the dynamic and diverse nature of the Jewish community in the United States; understand the historic nature of threats and attacks against the Jewish community; learn about Jewish denominations, organizations and facilities; and explore facets of Jewish ritual and culture.

SCN said that understanding these aspects of Judaism is fundamental to creating a more secure environment so that everyone may live, work, play and pray in safety.

“I look forward to sharing this important overview of Judaism with my public-safety colleagues,” said Michael Mastronardy, sheriff of Ocean County, N.J, whose region includes the town of Lakewood, N.J., home to one of the largest Orthodox communities in the United States. “We appreciate SCN’s leadership role in promoting trust and partnership between public-safety professionals and the communities we serve.”