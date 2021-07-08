Photo Credit: Kobi Gideon / Flash90

While this poll hardly covers the broad spectrum of Jewish religious practice, where do you and your fellow readers most closely fit in?

How Do You Practice Your Judaism? Chareidi

Chassidic

Chabad

Orthodox

Non-Orthodox

Not Religious

Not Jewish Poll Options are limited because JavaScript is disabled in your browser. Advertisement

Orthodox 50%, 3 votes 3 votes 50% 3 votes - 50% of all votes

Non-Orthodox 33%, 2 votes 2 votes 33% 2 votes - 33% of all votes

Chabad 17%, 1 vote 1 vote 17% 1 vote - 17% of all votes

Chareidi 0%, 0 votes 0 votes 0 votes - 0% of all votes

Chassidic 0%, 0 votes 0 votes 0 votes - 0% of all votes

Not Religious 0%, 0 votes 0 votes 0 votes - 0% of all votes

Not Jewish 0%, 0 votes 0 votes 0 votes - 0% of all votes Total Votes: 6 × You or your IP had already vote. You or your IP had already vote. Chareidi

Chassidic

Chabad

Orthodox

Non-Orthodox

Not Religious

Not Jewish × You or your IP had already vote. You or your IP had already vote.