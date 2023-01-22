Photo Credit: Noam Mekayten/TPS
Old City of Jerusalem. Nov. 3, 2022.

A 13-year-old Arab boy was arrested on Saturday night after police caught him with a knife in Jerusalem’s Old City.

The boy, who lives in eastern Jerusalem, was behaving suspiciously when police stopped and searched him. He is suspected of planning to stab Israelis.

The suspect is due to be brought to court on Sunday morning for a hearing on extending his detention.

Pesach Benson / TPS

