Photo Credit: Twitter @Maimon_ami
Wounded victim in Raanana terror attack. August 20, 2022

Chabad Rabbi Shneur Yitzhakov of Ra’anana was stabbed by an Arab youth on Sunday who reportedly also lives in the same city.

Rabbi Yitzhakov told 103FM radio that the 17-year-old yelled “Allahu Achbar” as he was trying to stab him. The rabbi  fought him off, along with the help of another passer-by who came to help. The rabbi was stabbed multiple times in the leg as they struggled.

Police report that they arrested a youth who attacked two people in two different incidents in Ra’anana. Police are claiming the attacks were criminal and the attacker is mentally unstable. In the recent terror attack in Bnei Brak-Givat Shmuel, the police also initially declared it a criminal attack.

Jewish Press News Desk
