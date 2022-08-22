Photo Credit: Mike Mozart / Flickr

The attempt by ice cream giant Ben & Jerry’s to stop sales of its products in Judea and Samaria was rejected Monday by a federal judge, Reuters reported.

Ben & Jerry’s brought the lawsuit on July 5 against its parent company Unilever after the latter announced it would sell the rights to produce Ben & Jerry’s products in Israel to American Quality Products Ltd. Owned by Israeli businessman Avi Zinger, American Quality Products has produced and delivered Ben & Jerry’s products in Israel for decades.

In the lawsuit, the Ben & Jerry’s board argued that the transfer breached a deal between them and Unilever because it circumvented the ice cream company’s decision to end sales in what it considers “occupied Palestinian territory.” Ben & Jerry’s claimed that to sell its products in Judea and Samaria is inconsistent with its values.