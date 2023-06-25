Photo Credit: Nasser Ishtayeh / Flash 90

Terrorists from the Palestinian Authority opened fire from a passing vehicle at IDF soldiers near Shechem (Nablus), on Sunday morning, according to the IDF Spokesperson.

The soldiers returned fire, and a search has been launched to find the gunmen. No soldiers were wounded in the attack. The IDF position was damaged from the gunfire.

This latest terrorist shooting is yet another one in the current wave of terror attacks that has murdered and wounded numerous Israeli.