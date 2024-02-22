Photo Credit: Chaim Goldberg/Flash90

[Updated] At least nine people are reported wounded in a terror attack on Road 1, near Ma’ale Adumim, heading towards Jerusalem. One of the seriously wounded victims has died from their wounds.

Five victims have been transported to the hospital, one of them has since died from their wounds, but not yet been identified. Three are in serious condition, including a woman, age 23, who was shot in the chest, another woman, age 30 who was shot in the chest, and a man, age 23, who was shot in the stomach and lower body.

Two of the additional wounded being transported are in their forties with gun shot wounds to the upper body, and are listed in moderate condition. In addition, three more people are being treated for shock.

Police report that three terrorists took advantage of the traffic jam on Road 1 near the A-Zaim checkpoint. They got out of their car, pulled out their automatic weapons and opened fire on cars sitting in traffic.

One terrorist was immediately killed. A second was neutralized. The third tried to escape and was found and killed.

מזירת פיגוע הירי סמוך למעלה אדומים pic.twitter.com/hsDsc9oQLW — בז news (@1717Bazz) February 22, 2024

A fourth Arab suspect at the location has been arrested in suspicion he was connected to the attack. He was wounded in the arm.

United Hatzalah volunteer EMT Avraham Becker reported: “There were injured people at several locations, I provided initial treatment to two women who suffered gunshot injuries and another woman who suffered from emotional shock. Other United Hatzalah EMTs worked at the other scenes and provided assistance to several more people who were in various conditions.”

*דוברות המשטרה:* *עדכון לפיגוע בכביש 1 סמוך למחסום א-זעיים.* 3 מחבלים שהגיעו ברכב, ירדו מרכבם והחלו לירות מנשק אוטומטי לעבר רכבים שעמדו בפקק תנועה בדרך לכיוון ירושלים. כוחות הביטחון שהיו במקום וניטרלו שני מחבלים במקום. בסריקות שנערכו בזירה אותר מחבל נוסף שניסה להימלט וגם הוא… pic.twitter.com/K5S0ZUhOsh — בז news (@1717Bazz) February 22, 2024