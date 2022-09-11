Photo Credit: Binyamin Regional Council

The Shin Bet security service has been successful in solving a series of shooting attacks that have recently occurred in Judea and Samaria, including against a civilian bus.

During the months of July and August, a number of shooting attacks were carried out against the Israeli security forces in the vicinity of the Arab town of Silwad in the Benyamin area, and on August 20, a shooting attack was carried out against a civilian bus traveling on route 60 near the village.

All attacks ended without casualties.

In recent weeks, the Shin Bet and the IDF arrested a number of terrorists suspected of involvement in carrying out these attacks.

During the terrorists’ investigation by the Shin Bet, it emerged that they had carried out the attacks, and the weapons used by the members of the squad were seized.

On July 20, a shooting attack was carried out against an IDF patrol near the village of Beit Daku, with no casualties in the incident.

The Shin Bet and the IDF arrested a number of suspects in the attack, members of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) terror organization, and residents of Beit Daku.

In their investigation by the Shin Bet, it emerged that two of the suspects were involved in carrying out the attack, and the weapon used to carry out the attack was handed over.

On August 28 and September 4, shooting attacks were carried out against an IDF guard post near the village of Nabi Saleh. Three soldiers were lightly injured and one was moderately injured in the attacks.

In the last few days, the Shin Bet and the IDF arrested two terrorists suspected of carrying out the attacks who subsequently admitted that they had carried out the attacks.

“The General Security Service together with the IDF and the Israel Police will continue to work to thwart and bring to justice the perpetrators of terrorist attacks or those who assist them, the Shin Bet stated Friday.

The IDF and Israel’s security forces have arrested about 1,500 terror suspects and have prevented hundreds of terror attacks in the four months since the commencement of Operation Wave Breaker, Israel’s counterterrorism operation that was launched in May following several deadly terror attacks that the country experienced in recent months, leaving 19 Israelis dead.

Estimates indicate that at least 80 terrorists have been killed in clashes with IDF forces since the launch of the operation.

Kan 11 news recently reported an uptick in the number of shooting attacks in Judea and Samaria since the beginning of the year. About 60 such attacks have occurred since the beginning of 2022, compared to about 50 shooting attacks in all of 2021, 48 in 2020, and 61 in 2019.