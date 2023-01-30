Photo Credit: Bloomfield Police Department

A man wearing a ski mask threw a Molotov cocktail at the front door of a Bloomfield, NJ, synagogue, January 29, 2023.

A masked man threw a Molotov cocktail at the front door of Temple Ner Tamid in Bloomfield, NJ, at 3:19 AM Sunday, Bloomfield Police announced Sunday afternoon. According to the police, The device did not explode and there were no injuries and only minimal damage to the temple.

Below is the full police report of the event so far:

According to a statement issued by Temple Ner Tamid, the fire went out on impact and the door remained secure.

Police are not clear on whether the suspect fled the scene in a vehicle or on foot.