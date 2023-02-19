Photo Credit: Kobi Gideon / GPO

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met Sunday at the Prime Minister’s Office in Jerusalem with Boeing Defense, Space and Security President and CEO Ted Colbert.

The two men, joined by their respective officials, discussed the company’s existing and developing cooperation with Israeli industry as well as future security deals with the State of Israel, according to a communique from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

They also discussed the future of the global aerospace industry and the main points of developments and innovations in the near and distant future.

Netanyahu and Colbert were joined by the Prime Minister’s Chief of Staff Tzachi Braverman, National Security Council Director Tzachi Hanegbi, the Prime Minister’s Military Secretary Maj.-Gen. Avi Gila, Boeing Israel President Ido Nehushtain, the President of Business Development at Boeing Defense, Space and Security Global Services Heidi Grant and Boeing Israel Defense Systems Vice President Avi Barber.

Last September, the Israel National Cyber Directorate signed a cyber defense cooperation agreement with Boeing.

The agreement was signed by INCD head Gabi Portnoy, Nehushtan, and Boeing Vice President of Cyber Systems Management Brian Connelly.

Within the framework of the deal, the two sides agreed to share knowledge, identify threats, promote understanding of risks and methodologies to reduce them, as well as to develop solutions for the protection of civil aviation, in cooperation with the cyber and aviation industries in Israel and the United States.

Boeing is the third-largest security company in the world and the largest such exporter in the United States. The company manufactures and provides services for commercial aircraft, defense products, and space systems in more than 150 countries across the globe.