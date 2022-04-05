Photo Credit: Wikimedia / Stilfehler

A little gang of three antisemitic teenage thugs threatened and stalked a group of six Jewish boys this past Saturday evening while they were walking on the Upper West Side of Manhattan.

The incident took place at around 7:20 pm near the corner of West End Avenue and West 86th Street.

Advertisement



The teenage stalkers told the boys — who ages 12 to 16 — they wanted to “get them” because they were Jewish, police said.

The three teens were armed with a sword, a crowbar and a knife,” according to the NYPD. They followed the boys all the way to their homes before running away.

Despite the threats, there were no physical injuries, Patch reported.

“My office was informed of a horrible anti-semitic attack targeting 8th and 9th grade boys. . .Yes, on children. NYPD responded and we followed up with NYPD 20th Precinct, NYPD Hate Crime Taskforce and JCRC. Anti-semitism is abhorrent and an attack on us all,” NYC Council Member Gale Brewer, who represents the district, wrote in a Facebook post.

One of the mothers of the boys — her son is in tenth grade — wrote back in response.

“It is sickening that kids around his own age are walking around this neighborhood with knives and crowbars targeting Jews, taunting them to fight,” the mother wrote. “And on Shabbat no less.”

The incident is under investigation, but no arrests have yet been made.