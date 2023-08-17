Photo Credit: NYC Mayor's Office

New York City Mayor Eric Adams will arrive in Israel next week for a three-day visit that will include meetings with Israeli government officials and other politicians as well as with business leaders in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv.

Adams will board a plane on Monday for a visit sponsored by UJA-Federation of New York, in partnership with the Jewish Community Relations Council of New York.

Advertisement





According to his office, Adams is visiting the Jewish State to “learn about Israeli technology, and discuss combined efforts to combat antisemitism.”

This will be the mayor’s first visit to Israel since taking office; he previously visited Israel in 2016 while serving as Brooklyn Borough President, and prior to that, he visited Israel in 2014.

The mayor had planned to visit the Jewish State earlier this year but was forced to postpone the trip due to budget negotiations.