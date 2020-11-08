Photo Credit: Official White House Photo by Shealah Craighead

President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner has approached the President overnight Sunday to suggest he concede the election, according to CNN, which cited two anonymous sources, while providing no additional information as to their identities or how the sources claim to know this information.

On Saturday night, President Trump tweeted: “71,000,000 Legal Votes. The most EVER for a sitting President!” – which was censored by Twitter; and (in all-caps) “The observers were not allowed into the counting rooms. I won the election, got 71,000,000 legal votes. Bad things happened which our observers were not allowed to see. Never happened before. Millions of mail-in ballots were sent to people who never asked for them!” – also censored.

Advertisement



At which point the president’s Twitter account went silent and has remained so at the filing of this report.

Moments after CNN projected Joe Biden as the winner of the 2020 elections, Trump tweeted that Biden is “rushing to falsely pose as the winner” and the race is “far from over.”

He declared: “I will not rest until the American People have the honest vote count they deserve and that Democracy demands.”

Kushner married Ivanka Trump in a Jewish ceremony on October 25, 2009. She converted to Judaism in 2009 and the two keep a Modern Orthodox lifestyle: they keep a kosher home and observe Shabbat. On January 9, 2017, ahead of President trump’s inauguration, Kushner was named Senior Advisor to the President. The appointment was challenged over a 1967 anti-nepotism law, which was passed in response to JFK’s appointment of his brother, Bobby, as attorney general in 1961. Kushner’s attorney claimed the law did not apply to the White House because it is not a government “agency,” and Kushner was sworn in on January 22, 2017. He was assigned the office that’s nearest the Oval Office.