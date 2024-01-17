Photo Credit: Jewish Press

As we march through the parshiot, stories I have heard for decades, returned to in different times of my life, take on different meaning now. I never imagined that certain stories could ever resonate with me: Shimon and Levi demolishing Shechem for kidnapping Dina, and babies being killed for being Jewish, as they were in Mitzrayim.

The footage released of the young women in captivity brought tears and more anger.

Advertisement





G-d expects our anger. The anger of Avraham about the plans to destroy Sodom and Moshe’s anger when he smashed the Luchot demonstrated their compassion for humanity. Anger is an emotion that reveals what is important to individuals.

What do you get angry about? Service at a restaurant, food not cooked to your liking? The way your child is dressed? Someone running late? Anger is like a litmus test of values.

Where is the universal anger about our hostages?

When Moshe smashed the tablets, he was angry on behalf of G-d. He expected more of the Jewish people. We can be angry and expect more of the UN, our fellow citizens, universities, and the media.

Passionate feelings are a mirror into our values. They drive our actions. Our anger has mobilized our people during this time – to care for others, to lobby, to invent, to give, to write, to hold one another.

What are you angry about? What are you going to do about it?