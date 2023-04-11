Photo Credit: Jewish Press

Feed the man meat! What can one say about the carnivore diet? It’s the ultimate food: rich, hearty, and very satisfying. After all, it is the food we hunt and gather. Why else would meat be designated for karbanos? It graces our yom tov and Shabbos table enhancing all our seudos. Back in shtetl times, many reserved fleishigs for Shabbos and special occasions. There’s even a magazine called Fleishigs.

Here at the Nachman house, we love fleishigs, preferring it to milchigs most days. One of my favorite foods is a juicy steak prepared medium rare. The reason why is because this type of dish is tender, retains moisture, and is most flavorful, especially if the outside is caramelized and seared. Forget Dunkin! Our family runs on meat and potatoes. Fleishigs just fills your soul and your stomach. You are not looking through the fridge 30 minutes after a meaty dinner. I know for me personally, when I am in a rush, one of my go to meals is a quick supper of steak with a side of potatoes and some crunchy broccoli – yum! What is better than that?