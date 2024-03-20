Photo Credit: Jewish Press

Antisemitism is back in a big way. Just as yesterday they wanted a big Germany free of Jews, today they want to make a big Palestine free of Jews. Yesterday they accused us of killing babies for making matzah, now they accuse the IDF of killing babies in heartless genocide. Yesterday, they made Jerusalem into the Roman Aelia Capitolina, now they want to make Jerusalem into an Arab capital. Nehemiah had to fight the haters while building the walls of Yerushalayim, and so too today we fight back the haters while building the Jewish State.

B’chol dor va’dor. Haman is an archetype of antisemitism that appears again and again in time, from Hadrian to Hitler, from Amin Husseini to Arafat. And so too in every generation G-d protects the Jewish people and the eventual defeat of the bad guys is foretold.

But just like in those days we need inspiring Jewish heroism to counter the purveyors of evil in our time.