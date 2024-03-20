Photo Credit: Jewish Press

Antisemitism is back in a big way. Just as yesterday they wanted a big Germany free of Jews, today they want to make a big Palestine free of Jews. Yesterday they accused us of killing babies for making matzah, now they accuse the IDF of killing babies in heartless genocide. Yesterday, they made Jerusalem into the Roman Aelia Capitolina, now they want to make Jerusalem into an Arab capital. Nehemiah had to fight the haters while building the walls of Yerushalayim, and so too today we fight back the haters while building the Jewish State.

B’chol dor va’dor. Haman is an archetype of antisemitism that appears again and again in time, from Hadrian to Hitler, from Amin Husseini to Arafat. And so too in every generation G-d protects the Jewish people and the eventual defeat of the bad guys is foretold.

Advertisement


But just like in those days we need inspiring Jewish heroism to counter the purveyors of evil in our time.

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleWord Prompt – HAMAN – Avi Ganz
Next articleCanada Halts Military Shipments to Israel, a Permanent Ban May Follow
Rabbi Yishai Fleisher
Rabbi Yishai Fleisher is the international spokesperson for the Jewish community of Hebron. He is an advocate of Jewish rights in Judea. Yishai is an Israeli broadcaster on the Land of Israel Network and a frequent columnist whose work has been featured on CNN, Al Jazeera, Fox, Vice, BBC, and more. He holds a JD from Cardozo Law.