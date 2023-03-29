Photo Credit: Jewish Press

Being first is meaningful to me in a number of ways. I’m a first-born son and that informs how I grew up in my nuclear family. Being the ‘bechor‘ comes with privileges and responsibilities. My two younger brothers learned from my success as well as my failures. Interestingly, I was the last of my brothers to marry. I think my brothers observed it was taking me a while and resolved not to follow my path. In other areas of life, such as spiritual growth, I did in fact serve as a trailblazer of sorts for my siblings. Family placement also impacts relationships with parents and potentially grandparents. My youngest brother, seven years younger, experienced these relationships quite differently than I did.

I’m also privileged to be a kohein, of the priestly tribe. Kohanim are often honored with the first of things. They are given the first honor to the Torah and are often called upon to lead the bentching or grace after meals. Those honors also come with the responsibility of being a spiritual role model and serving in the Temple. The kohein also has marital restrictions and defilement laws to ensure his level of sanctity. Going first is rooted on some level in his elevated status that requires protection.

The confluence of being a first-born and a kohein (and also a rabbi) obligates me to live an elevated life as a role model to others. There are certainly benefits but also obligations. There are no free lunches in life.