Photo Credit: Jewish Press

Rivka Imeinu is a powerful example of authentic leadership. Her ability to navigate the complex dynamics of her family and guide the future of the Jewish people is a testament to her leadership skills. From the moment we meet her at the well, it is clear that she is a young girl with moxie, holding her own with a group of tough shepherds and confidently approaching the stranger Eliezer. Despite her boldness and confidence, she is also selfless, with a deep sense of personal responsibility and a strong moral compass.

One of the key lessons that Rivka teaches us about leadership is the importance of balancing confidence and a willingness to push boundaries with considerations of morals and character. She is able to create change without taking credit for it, and her emotional intelligence and strength of character allow her to reconcile conflicting interests and values while always staying true to her moral compass.

Advertisement





Another important lesson that Rivka teaches us is the significance of taking responsibility for the outcome and being guided by a higher purpose. She understands that true leadership is not about power or recognition, but rather about having a deep sense of responsibility and being willing to sacrifice oneself for the greater good.

Rivka is not the first one of the imahos that comes to mind for most people. But that wasn’t what she was going after. Rivka’s model reminds us that true leaders don’t need recognition because it’s not about them, it’s about fulfilling a higher purpose and making a positive impact on those around them.