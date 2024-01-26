Photo Credit: Rosally Saltsman

They say every four cubits (1½ feet) you walk in the land of Israel is a mitzvah. Shvil Yisrael – The Israel National Trail (INT) runs from the North to the South of Israel, from Mt. Heron until Eilat, covering almost 1,100 km (684) miles. It was opened in 1995 and since then approximately 5,000 people a year take to the trail. That’s a lot of mitzvot.

The INT is under the auspices of The Society for the Preservation of Nature in Israel and is maintained by them.

Walking the INT is a rite of passage of sorts. And many people do it before or after army service. In the National Religious community, having walked Shvil Yisrael is a point in your favor on your shidduch resumé.

The trail takes 2-3 months to walk successively, but many people do it in segments, of which there are 56. The average length of a segment is 20-25 kilometers, but there are longer and shorter ones, easier and harder ones.

The trail takes you through every type of terrain – sand, mud, water, rock, pavement, gravel, forest floors, river banks, coastlines, and deserts. You pass through historic sites, national parks and scenic vistas.

However, you do it and whomever you do it with, it’s a personal experience and the idea is to enjoy it, not to suffer, so you’re well-advised to have the best shoes, good equipment and walk the trails at the best times for the local weather. Also have water. Lots of water, some to pour over your head in the heat (not kidding). Of course, the best time to do the trail is November to May, Going North to South.

For geographically challenged people, like me, the trail is very easy to spot and well-marked. You should be able to see the next trail marking from the one you’re standing at. However, it can be confusing because the markers are in both directions.

The trail is marked by three painted lines – white, blue and orange. When the white is on top, it means you’re going north. When the orange is on top, it means you’re heading south.

The Israel National Trail is only a small percentage of the 15,000 kilometers of hiking trails all over Israel and they overlap.

Each season and terrain has its own challenges and its own beauty. Because the southern section of the trail passes through many isolated areas, hikers cache supplies of food and water at designated points on the trail before beginning the hike or pay for supplies to be delivered.

Hikers can seek help from “trail angels,” people who have registered to offer food and lodging for free or a token cost to those who are walking the trail.

It’s important to be aware of seasonal dangers – like flash floods in the South in winter, and possible storms in the North. But this is easily averted by checking the weather before the day’s trek.

In 2012, National Geographic magazine included the INT on its best hiking trail list. It was praised for “connecting to something that often gets lost in all the headlines: the sublime beauty of the wilderness of the Middle East.” According to the magazine, “the joy of the trail is meeting the Israelis hiking it, and spending some time in small kibbutzim where local people take hikers into their homes.

The trail is designed for security and safety and everyone from very young children to very old people have hiked at least portions of the trail. And that’s the beauty of it. No one is timing you, or giving you accreditation. You hike the trail at your own pace, in your own time.

Visiting most parts of Israel, will bring you to the trail at some point, because all roads lead there.

Happy Trails!