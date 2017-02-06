Lake Kinneret is Rising

Lake Kinneret is the country's largest source of drinking water.



Lake Kinneret, also known as the Sea of Galilee, in northern Israel, just south of the Golan Heights.

Photo Credit: Phil Sussman / Flash 90



Lake Kinneret – also known as the Sea of Galilee – is continuing to rise after the north has enjoyed a month of rain.

The lake is the country’s largest source of drinking water, and is one of the measures by which the nation determines whether the population will have a “normal” summer, or one with special water rationing regulations.

On Sunday the level of the lake measured at 213 meters and 35 centimeters below sea level – 35 centimeters below the lower red line, and 455 centimeters below the upper red line – the mark at which the lake is considered full.

There is no rain in the forecast until at least Wednesday night and into Thursday, in the north and along the coast.

Hana Levi Julian

About the Author: Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

