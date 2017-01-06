PM Netanyahu Thanks Congress for Its Vote Against UN’s Anti-Israel Resolution [video]



PM Netanyahu thanking America.

Photo Credit: Prime Minister's Office



PM Netanyahu thanked the US House of Representatives for its vote for Israel and against the Anti-Israel Resolution that was passed in the UN Security Council.

“After the outrageous anti-Israel resolution at the UN, the US House of Representatives voted yesterday resoundingly to support Israel and reject this one-sided resolution. Democrats and Republicans alike know that the Western Wall isn’t occupied territory. They voted to either repeal the resolution at the UN or change it—and that’s exactly what we intend to do. I want to thank the US House of Representatives which reflects the tremendous support Israel enjoys among the American people. Thank you, America. Thank you, Congress.”

Jewish Press News Briefs

