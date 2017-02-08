WATCH: Iron Dome Intercepts Barrage of Missiles Fired at Eilat [video]

Eleven people were treated for severe trauma; four missiles were fired at the city.







Iron Dome anti-missile defense system battery deployed in southern Israel

Photo Credit: Flash 90



The Iron Dome anti-missile defense system activated late Wednesday night to intercept three incoming missiles that were fired from the Sinai Peninsula at the Red Sea port city of Eilat.

נראה כמו יירוט מעל אילת pic.twitter.com/UMznQ8S6mj — Try me (@shabireport) February 8, 2017

A total of four missiles were fired at Eilat, the IDF said. One landed in a relatively open area, causing no property damage. Shrapnel landed in a swimming pool.

The Iron Dome system’s three intercepts neutralized what otherwise would have been a deadly impact on the residents of the southern Israeli city.

There were no physical injuries to any of the residents. However, 11 people were taken to Eilat’s Yoseftal Hospital to be treated for severe trauma as a result of the attack. Of those, five were tourists, including one man from Australia.

Two Red Alert incoming rocket alert sirens sounded a few seconds prior to the activation.

It is not yet clear which terrorist group attacked Israel from the south. A high alert has been declared across the region.

Hana Levi Julian

About the Author: Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

