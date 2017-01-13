Syria: Israel Attacked Air Base Near Damascus



According to the Syrian news agency SANA, on Friday morning Israeli planes attacked the Mezzeh military airport southwest of the capital Damascus. SANA cited the Syrian army, who said a cluster of missiles had been shot after midnight from the direction of the Kinneret, which hit the vicinity of the airport. It did not report whether or not there were casualties. The army warned Israel it plans to retaliate. This is the third such attack in recent months.

According to AP, Damascus residents reported hearing a number of explosions that shook the city.

SANA suggested the attack used the new F-35 attack planes Israel has just received from the US.

The Syrian army accused Israel of helping assisting “terrorist groups” who fight the Syrian government, saying “the Syrian army command and armed forces warn the Israeli enemy of the repercussions of this blatant attack and stresses it will continue its war on terrorism.”

The IDF declined to comment, but the understanding in Israeli media is that the succession of IAF strikes in various areas in Syria over the past few years is intended to prevent advanced Russian- and Iranian-made weapons systems from making it into the hands of the Hezbollah terrorist group which supports the Assad regime.

