Photo Credit: Moshe Shai / Flash 90

The flow of natural gas through the pipeline from the Tamar gas field off the Mediterranean coast of southern Israel resumed last Tuesday.

Operations at the oil rig and on land are running again and will gradually be increased over a 24 hour period, according to the consortium that operates the reservoir.

A crack in one of the pipes in the ventilation system disabled the natural gas pipeline and stopped the flow of energy to the Jewish State for six days.