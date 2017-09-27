Photo Credit: Moshe Shai / Flash 90
'Tamar' gas processing rig 24 km off the Israeli southern coast of Ashkelon.

The flow of natural gas through the pipeline from the Tamar gas field off the Mediterranean coast of southern Israel resumed last Tuesday.

Operations at the oil rig and on land are running again and will gradually be increased over a 24 hour period, according to the consortium that operates the reservoir.

A crack in one of the pipes in the ventilation system disabled the natural gas pipeline and stopped the flow of energy to the Jewish State for six days.

Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

