Photo Credit: Tsafrir Abayov/Flash90

Late Friday afternoon, a mortar landed on the Israeli side of the Golan Heights, a short time afterward, two more hit Israel.

The IDF confirmed they found where the mortars struck.

No one was injured and no damage was reported from the strikes, which was apparently spillover from the civil war on the Syrian side of the border.

The IDF then retaliated against the Syrian Army mortar launch sites on the northern end of the Golan Heights, according to Arab sources in Syria.