US Navy SEALs Eliminate 41 Al Qaeda Terrorists in First Yemen Attack Under Trump
For the first time under U.S. President Donald Trump, American commandos landed Sunday in Yemen to attack a senior-level Al Qaeda unit in the al-Bayda province, a stronghold of Al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP).
Sources in Yemen told international reporters that 41 Al Qaeda members were eliminated in the attack, along with 16 civilians. Included among the dead were at least four senior-level Al Qaeda commanders.
(Shortly after the president entered the White House, three senior-level Al Qaeda operatives had been neutralized in a drone strike in the same region.)
The U.S. Army confirmed the report and said that one U.S. Navy SEAL commando from Team Six was killed and three others were wounded in the effort, which came after a bombing raid of 45 minutes.
The attack represents a major change from the policy of former U.S. President Barack Obama, who used drones for most of his attacks in Yemen. Only two attacks on Al Qaeda in Yemen involved commando operations during Obama’s entire eight years in office.
Planning for this operation had begun prior to President Trump’s entry into the White House but the operation had reportedly not been given the go-ahead, according to Fox News.
“Americans are saddened this morning with news that a life of a heroic service member has been taken in our fight against the evil of radical Islamic terrorism,” President Trump said in a statement following publication of the report. “The sacrifices made by the men and women of our armed forces, and the families they leave behind, are the backbone of the liberty we hold so dear as Americans, united in our pursuit of a safer nation and a freer world.”
“We are deeply saddened by the loss of one of our elite service members,” Commander of U.S. Central Command Gen. Joseph Votel said in his statement. “The sacrifices are very profound in our fight against terrorists who threaten innocent peoples across the globe.”Hana Levi Julian
About the Author: Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.
If you don't see your comment after publishing it, refresh the page.
Our comments section is intended for meaningful responses and debates in a civilized manner. We ask that you respect the fact that we are a religious Jewish website and avoid inappropriate language at all cost.
If you promote any foreign religions, gods or messiahs, lies about Israel, anti-Semitism, or advocate violence (except against terrorists), your permission to comment may be revoked.
41 down 41.000 TO go
THOSE 41 WERE TURNED IT THOUSANDS OF LITTLE PIECES
NEVER NEW WHAT HIT THEM, YOU CAN NOT HIDE FROM DEATH FROM ABOVE
Please more of the same news cheers.
I feel safer already!
Army or Navy? Navy SEALS are not part of the US Army. A bit of editing would help.
GET THEM “MAD DOG” GEN. MATTIS.
Then you better hide!
Yemen is a threat to Saudi Arabia the home base of the 9/11 murderers.
We should honor Al Queda in Yemen.
“There is no substitute for the spiritual, in war. Miracles must be wrought if victories are to be won, and to work miracles men’s hearts must…be afire with self-sacrificing love for each other, for their units, for their division, and for their country. If each man knows that all the officers and men in his division are animated with the same fiery zeal as he himself feels, unquenchable courage and unconquerable determination crush out fear, and death becomes preferable to defeat or dishonor.”
Major General John Archer Lejeune, USMC
https://www.facebook.com/247175125331164/photos/a.593804637334876.1073741826.247175125331164/593804647334875/?type=3&theater
i take it , Gen Mattis and team’s decided to return and order back those weapons obama demanded the u.s soldiers to release to the terrorist sicko’s as the u.s embassy was overtaken ….. because obama had his head up “their” arse!
1 Navy SEAL was killed and one Osprey aircraft destroyed.
Unfortunately one of ours was killed too.
Has a Jewish son in law, the Jews were once in GREAT need of refuge, they were denied in many countries, I wonder how this latest DISGUSTING rule against migrants/refugees sits with the son in law..!!
good job…