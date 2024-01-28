Photo Credit: Hala.jo / courtesy, MEMRI

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced Sunday that three American servicemembers were killed, and dozens of others were injured in a kamikaze drone strike on a base in northeast Jordan, near the border with Syria.

At least 34 servicemembers are being evaluated for possible traumatic brain injury in the wake of the attack, according to sources in Washington.

“As a matter of respect for the families and in accordance with DoD policy, the identities of the servicemembers will be withheld until 24 hours after their next of kin have been notified,” CENTCOM said.

The attack took place at “Tower 22” in Jordan, not far from the Al Tanf military outpost in southern Syria, near the Jordan-Syria-Iraq border.

BREAKING: US announces that 3 American soldiers were killed by a suicide drone striking the Tower 22 military outpost in Jordan last night. Another 25 Americans wounded. Tower 22 (Area 55) is located right next to the border with Syria and Iraq. Major crisis happening pic.twitter.com/z0lladWID5 — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) January 28, 2024

“While we are still gathering the facts of this attack, we know it was carried out by radical Iran-backed militant groups operating in Syria and Iraq.

“Jill and I join the families and friends of our fallen — and Americans across the country — in grieving the loss of these warriors in this despicable and wholly unjust attack,” the president said.

“These service members embodied the very best of our nation: Unwavering in their bravery. Unflinching in their duty. Unbending in their commitment to our country — risking their own safety for the safety of their fellow Americans, and our allies and partners with whom we stand in the fight against terrorism.

“We will carry on their commitment to fight terrorism. And have no doubt — we will hold all those responsible to account at a time and in a manner our choosing,” Biden added.

This is the first time US troops have been killed by enemy fire in the region since October 7, 2023, when Gaza’s Iranian-backed Hamas terrorist organization launched its war against Israel. It represents a significant escalation in the region.

Iranian terrorist proxies have been launching attacks on Israel and its allies in the region since the start of the war.

On Friday, the Iranian-backed Houthi terrorists in Yemen fired an anti-ship ballistic missile that struck a commercial tanker in the Gulf of Aden carrying naphtha, a highly flammable liquid hydrogen mixture.

The MV Marlin Luanda is owned by Bermuda and was sailing under the flag of the Marshall Islands.

The attack started a blaze in one of the cargo holds of the vessel. Three ships – the USS Carney, the French Navy Frigate FS Alsace and Indian Navy Frigate INS Visakhapatnam – responded swiftly with critical firefighting material and personnel to help the civilian crew members.

The 22 Indian and 1 Bangladeshi crew members were not injured in the attack, and the ship remained seaworthy and returned to its route.

“Many thanks to our Combined Maritime Forces partners for their great teamwork at sea, averting a disaster that threatened lives and the seaworthiness of the ship and risked major environmental damage,” CENTCOM said in a statement.

“These unlawful actions have nothing to do with the conflict in Gaza. Neither the vessel nor its crew have any affiliation to Israel. The Houthis have fired indiscriminately into the Red Sea, targeting vessels impacting over 40 countries around the world.”