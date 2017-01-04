US Senators Cruz, Heller & Rubio Launch Attempt to Force Recognition of Jerusalem as Capital of Israel

The bill launched by three Senators would defund the State Dept. bit by bit until the US embassy is moved to Jerusalem.



Capitol Hill.

Photo Credit: U.S. government



U.S. Senator Ted Cruz (R-Texas), along with Sens. Dean Heller (R-Nev.) and Marco Rubio (R-Fla.), announced this week their formal attempt to force recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

The three lawmakers introduced the Jerusalem Embassy and Recognition Act, legislation that would fulfill America’s commitment to Israel to relocate the U.S. embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. “Jerusalem is the eternal and undivided capital of Israel,” Sen. Cruz said.

“Unfortunately, the Obama administration’s vendetta against the Jewish state has been so vicious that to even utter this simple truth – let alone the reality that Jerusalem is the appropriate venue for the American embassy in Israel – is shocking in some circles. But it is finally time to cut through the double-speak and broken promises and do what Congress said we should do in 1995: formally move our embassy to the capital of our great ally Israel.

“I am pleased to co-sponsor this legislation with Senator Heller and Senator Rubio, and I look forward to working with the Trump administration to make this happen.” “My support for Israel is unwavering. From my very first days as a United States Senator, I have prioritized the strengthening of the important relationship shared between Israel and the United States. That’s why I’m proud to reintroduce the Jerusalem Embassy and Recognition Act.

“For years, I’ve advocated for America’s need to reaffirm its support for one of our nation’s strongest allies by recognizing Jerusalem as the undivided capital of Israel. It honors an important promise America made more than two decades ago but has yet to fulfill. While Administrations come and go, the lasting strength of our partnership with one of our strongest allies in the Middle East continues to endure. My legislation is a testament to that.”

“I’d like to thank Senators Rubio and Cruz for their support for this legislation and look forward to working with the new Administration to turn this bill into law,” said Sen. Heller.

Senator Rubio added, “Jerusalem is the eternal capital of the Jewish state of Israel, and that’s where America’s embassy belongs. It’s time for Congress and the President-Elect to eliminate the loophole that has allowed presidents in both parties to ignore U.S. law and delay our embassy’s rightful relocation to Jerusalem for over two decades.”

In 1995, Congress passed “The Jerusalem Embassy and Relocation Act,” which recognized Jerusalem as the capital of Israel by moving the U.S. Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

To date, the promise to move the U.S. Embassy has not yet been fulfilled. The bill withholds certain State Department funds until that relocation is complete.

The reason for this is because it is within the State Department that the actual stumbling block lies, even under an administration friendly to Israel.

Hana Levi Julian

About the Author: Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

