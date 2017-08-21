Photo Credit: Courtesy

Israel’s Ambassador to the United Nations, Danny Danon, reacted harshly Monday night to reports on the names of companies on a ‘blacklist’ of businesses being compiled by the UN Human Rights Council, identifying those operating in Jerusalem, Judea, Samaria and in the Golan Heights.

The list will be useful for adherents of the international Boycott, Divest and Sanctions (BDS) campaign against Israel, such as the European Union, which last year ordered its member nations not to allow the goods to bear the label, “made in Israel” but rather to label products imported from Israeli companies located in Judea or Samaria as “Made in the West Bank” or “Made in Judea” or “Made in Samaria.”

It is expected to be published at the end of the year, according to the reports.

“This shameful step is an expression of modern antisemitism and reminds us of dark periods in history,” Danon said.

“Instead of focusing on the terrible humanitarian problems plaguing the globe, the Human Rights Commissioner is seeking to harm Israel, and in doing so has become the world’s most senior BDS activist.”

Danon called on the UN and “the international community as a whole” to halt “this dangerous policy” and to put an end to the anti-Israel initiative.