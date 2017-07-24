Photo Credit: DS Levi

Israel’s Ambassador to the United Nations, Danny Danon, told reporters at a briefing Monday that the 19-year-old killer of a grandfather and his two adult children, and seriously wounded a grandmother, did so knowing from the start that he would be financially rewarded for his efforts.

Speaking to journalists prior to the start of a special United Nations Security Council session called to discuss the current situation in Jerusalem, Danon presented a photo of the scene from the massacre that took place last Friday night.

Describing the scene, Danon said the Salomon family gathered for the most joyous occasion, the birth of a new grandson, but instead “the night ended in a massacre.

“They sat down to eat the Sabbath meal when the terrorist entered their home. He stabbed his victims to death, murdering Yosef, the 70-year-old grandfather, his daughter Chaya, and his son Elad, all while the children were hidden in a room,” he said.

“Instead of condemning this act of terror and calming the situation, the Palestinians are trying to spread the lie that this unspeakable act of violence is Israel’s fault. Do not believe these lies.

“The terrorist who murdered this family did so knowing that the Palestinian Authority will pay him thousands of dollars a month,” he said bluntly.

“This attack is not an isolated incident. It is part of a wave of terror sweeping the free world by those brainwashed by hateful teachings. They are taught that violence and coldblooded murder is holy.

“The Security Council must demand that Mahmoud Abbas and the Palestinian Authority act immediately to end the terror and incitement before the lives of more innocent victims are lost,” Danon declared.

Danon also briefly discussed the ongoing violence over the upgraded security measures at the Temple Mount that were installed (metal detectors) following a lethal terror attack that left two Israeli police officers dead and several others badly wounded.

“We will enable everyone to come and pray on the Temple Mount,” Danon said, “but at the same time we will do whatever is necessary to maintain security.”