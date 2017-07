Photo Credit: Amos Ben Gershom / GPO

Norway’s Foreign Minister Borge Brende issued a stark condemnation Saturday night of the vicious terror attack that left three family members dead and a fourth gravely injured in the Samaria Jewish community of Halamish, in Samaria.

“I condemn the murders in Halamish,” Brende wrote in a tweet posted on the Twitter social networking site. “Violence and calls for violence must stop.

“Terror can never be justified.”