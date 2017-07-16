Photo Credit: Nati Shohat/FLASH90

(JNi.Media) Ben Gurion Airport once again made Travel + Leisure’s list of top ten international Airports, although it lost 2 points from its 6th place ranking in 2016 with a still respectable 8th place position. Ben Gurion ranked ahead of Amsterdam’s Airport Schiphol which was rated number 10 and the Abu Dhabi International Airport in 9th place.

Travel + Leisure is a New York based magazine that is one of the most respected publications for the upscale traveler. Frequent and armchair travelers alike read the magazine for its travel tips, news and its eagerly awaited annual World’s Best Awards.

Advertisement

The airports were rated according to the comfortable travel experience, amenities such as showers and bathrooms, entertainment, fitness facilities and healthy eating choices. The ratings were derived from surveys which included questions about security check-in, dining options, shopping, interior and exterior design and bars and entertainment. The 2017 World’s Best airports list had a strong showing from Asia and the Middle East with only two European airports–those located in Amsterdam and Zurich.

Fancy extras impressed survey-takers enough to rate the Hamad International Airport in Doha, Qatar in second place with its Vitality Wellbeing and Fitness Center, indoor swimming pools and squash courts. The IMAX theater and golf course at the Hong Kong International Airport earned it the number 5 position. The Singapore Changi Airport earned the top spot for the fifth consecutive year, with its extensive shopping options and free Wifi at every kiosk.

Although Ben Gurion, unlike some of the airports that topped Travel + Leisure’s list, is every bit an airport and is not as fancy as the other list toppers, it does provide top security and comfortable dining and relaxation areas to 18 million travelers annually. It may not have indoor swimming pools, but the airport has free wireless internet, luggage trolleys free of charge and 24 hour duty free shopping. It also has the reputation as one of the world’s most secure airports, which may be more crucial to air travel than squash courts.