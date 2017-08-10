Photo Credit: Dudi Eltsufin

A swastika was spray-painted on one of the buildings of the Bezalel Academy of Arts and Design, which resides in Hebrew University’s Mount Scopus campus in Jerusalem.

This is the second time in two weeks that swastikas have been found at the Hebrew University campus. Last week, students were shocked to discover a drawing equating the Star of David to the Nazi symbol in a bathroom stall. A similar drawing was also discovered on the campus in February of this year.

“A reality in which two swastikas are discovered in the span of two weeks at a university campus in Israel’s capital is very troubling and dangerous,” said Matan Peleg, CEO of the Zionist organization Im Tirtzu.

“It is no wonder that such a thing could occur when there are professors in Hebrew University that compare IDF soldiers to Nazis and Israeli laws to laws of the Third Reich,” said Peleg referring to a recording published in June of Hebrew University Professor Ofer Cassif equating certain Israeli laws to laws passed in Nazi Germany.

“Unfortunately, many of the anti-Israel incidents that occur on campuses are bolstered by professors. This incident further illustrates the need for an academic code of ethics.”