Photo Credit: Images by IRNA and by Gage Skidmore via Flickr

Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei on Sunday warned that “any wrong doing in connection with the nuclear deal will spark reaction of the Islamic Republic of Iran,” IRNA reported.

Khamenei reacted to President Donald Trump’s comment on Thursday that Iran was violating “the spirit” of the 2015 nuclear deal which allowed it sanctions relief in return for halting its nuclear development. He may have also been reacting to later news regarding an upcoming meeting between Trump and Prime Minister Netanyahu on a plan to demand that Iran amend the deal to allow inspection of its centrifuges.

Advertisement

“The Iranian nation is standing firm and any wrong move by the domineering regime regarding the [nuclear deal] will face the reaction of the Islamic Republic,” Ayatollah Khamenei warned, in a speech to graduates of Iran’s military academy, adding, “Today, despite all the commitments and discussions in the negotiations, America’s attitude toward these negotiations and their outcome is completely unjust and amounts to bullying.”

Khamenei told the graduates that “the Americans should know that the Iranian people will stand firm on their honorable positions and on important issues related to national interests, there will be no retreat by the Islamic Republic.”

President Trump, for his part, on Thursday promised: “You’ll see what I’m going to be doing very shortly in October. […] The Iran deal is one of the worst deals I’ve ever seen. […] “Certainly at a minimum the spirit of the deal is atrociously kept. The Iran deal is not a fair deal to this country. It’s a deal that should not have ever been made.”