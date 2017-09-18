Photo Credit: courtesy of Royal Court

His Majesty King Abdullah and Her Majesty Queen Rania on Sunday told representatives of American Jewish organizations in New York that “Israel must end the investigation of the incident at the embassy, and whether the security guard will be acquitted or be found guilty, we must end this in order to restore the relationship to its normal course.”

The Jordanian government is refusing to allow the return of the Israeli ambassador to the country, two months after an Israeli embassy security guard shot and killed two Jordanian citizens. Relations between Israel and Jordan have remained frozen and no visas are being issued, which means that thousands of Palestinians living in Jordan cannot enter Israel through the Allenby crossing. It’s also been reported that 163 passports belonging Jordanian citizens who requested a visa to Israel are locked away in a safe of the shuttered Israeli embassy in Jordan.

In the meeting, King Abdullah also “stressed the importance of launching serious and effective negotiations between the Palestinians and the Israelis on the basis of a two-state solution, as the only solution to ending the conflict, leading to the establishment of an independent Palestinian state, with eastern Jerusalem as its capital, that would live in peace alongside Israel,” according to Jordan Times.

The King emphasized the pivotal role of the US in the peace process and praised the commitment of President Donald Trump to “working towards a peace agreement between the Palestinians and the Israelis.” He also praised the “important role of Jewish organizations in the US in supporting efforts aimed at achieving peace.”

For their part, the representatives of Jewish-American organizations praised the efforts Jordan is exerting, under His Majesty’s leadership, to serve the cause of security and stability in the region and the world.

So it’s all set: the King wants Israel out of eastern Jerusalem, and US Jews praise the job he’s been doing in preserving security and stability on the Temple Mount – all in the name of a lasting peace. Now, who said good satire was dead?