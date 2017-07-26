Photo Credit: Proclaiming Justice to the Nations

A prominent evangelical Christian leader called on the U.S. Department of Homeland Security on Wednesday to immediately shut down the Islamic Center of David (ICD) in Davis, California, and to arrest its spiritual leader.

Laurie Cardoza-Moore, President of Proclaiming Justice to The Nations (PJTN) is calling for the arrest of Imam Ammar Shahin after a video of his sermon last Friday appeared on the YouTube video networking site. During the sermon the imam is seen calling for genocide to be perpetrated against Jews everywhere.

Advertisement

“Imam Ammar Shahin is literally a ticking time-bomb that should not be permitted to hide behind a veil of ‘so-called’ religious freedom to promote genocide against Jews,” said Cardoza-Moore.

“His form of Islamist-Fascism is a threat to the United States of America and the freedoms that we hold dear. It is only a matter of time before this man and his followers turn words into action. They must be stopped before innocent blood is spilled.”

Cardoza-Moore contends that Shahin is a sympathizer with the Hamas terrorist rulers of Gaza, and with the Egyptian-based outlawed Muslim Brotherhood organization that spawned Hamas. She also says Shahin is closely affiliated with the North American Islamic Trust (NAIT), “which the U.S. government has listed as an unindicted co-conspirator in the largest terrorist fundraising operation in the U.S.

“He is actively calling for Muslims to kill Jews anywhere they find them,” she continued. “I am calling upon the Department of Homeland Security to immediately arrest this man and launch a full and thorough investigation to determine if ICD is a front for Jihad against America.”

According to Cardoza-Moore, PJTN was “established to educate Christians about their Biblical responsibility to stand with their Jewish brethren and Israel,” using a variety of multi-media methods, grassroots rallies, events and speaking engagements to facilitate dialogue between Christian and Jewish communities to support the State of Israel and fight global anti-Semitism.