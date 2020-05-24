The New York City Department of Education is committed to making free meals available daily for any New Yorker (Kosher list below). Any New Yorker who wants one can get free meals at more than 400 Meal Hubs across the city. Use this map to find a location near you. If you need grocery delivery, check this list.

Kosher Meals

There are sites that offer exclusively kosher certified meals. Free Kosher will be available to any New Yorker at locations in Manhattan, Staten Island, Brooklyn, Bronx, and Queens. The sites are listed below and can also be found in the Meal Hub look up tool.

Kosher meals follow the USDA meal nutrition guidelines and are produced in partnership with a certified kosher distributor. The kosher meal sites are housed in DOE school buildings and staffed by DOE food service staff. Meals offered at the kosher meal sites are free and available to any New Yorker that requests them.

Bronx

Riverdale

P.S. 24 Spuyten Duyvil 660 West 236 Street, 10463

Brooklyn

Boro Park

P.S. 192 The Magnet School For Math And Science 4715 18 Avenue,11204

P.S. 160 William T. Sampson 5105 Fort Hamilton Parkway,11219

Crown Heights

P.S. 221 791 Empire Blvd, 11213

791 Empire Blvd, 11213 P.S. 289 George V. Brower 900 St Marks Avenue, 11213

Midwood

P.S. 197 The Kings Highway Academy 1599 East 22 Street,11210

Williamsburg

PS 132 The Conselyea School 320 Manhattan Avenue, 11211

PS 257 John F Hylan 60 Cook Street, 11206

P.S./I.S. 157 The Benjamin Franklin Health & Science Academy 300 Willoughby Avenue, 11205

P.S. 16 157 Wilson Street, 11211

Manhattan

Lower East Side

P.S. 134 Henrietta Szold 293 East Broadway,10002

Upper West Side—Opening 5/26

P.S. 75 735 West End Avenue, 10025

Washington Heights

P.S. 048 P.O. Michael J. Buczek 4360-78 Broadway, 10033

Queens

Kew Gardens Hill

P.S. 154 75-02 162 Street,11366

Far Rockaway

P.S. 197 The Ocean School – 825 Hicksville Road,11691

The Ocean School – 825 Hicksville Road,11691 P.S. 253 1307 Central Avenue,11691

Forest Hills

Forest Hills High School 67-01 110 Street, 11375

Flushing

P.S. 164 138-01 77 Avenue, 11367

Staten Island