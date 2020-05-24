The New York City Department of Education is committed to making free meals available daily for any New Yorker (Kosher list below). Any New Yorker who wants one can get free meals at more than 400 Meal Hubs across the city. Use this map to find a location near you. If you need grocery delivery, check this list.
- Opened on Memorial Day at select locations
- Meals can be picked up at all Meal Hubs 7:30 am to 1:30 pm, Monday through Friday
- Meals Hubs will operate for children and families from 7:30 am to 11:30 am, and for adults from 11:30 am to 1:30 pm
- No one will be turned away at any time
- All adults and children can pick up multiple meals at one time
- Vegetarian and halal options available at all sites
- No dining space is available, so meals must be eaten off premises
- Parents and guardians may pick up meals for their children
- No registration or ID required
Kosher Meals
There are sites that offer exclusively kosher certified meals. Free Kosher will be available to any New Yorker at locations in Manhattan, Staten Island, Brooklyn, Bronx, and Queens. The sites are listed below and can also be found in the Meal Hub look up tool.
Kosher meals follow the USDA meal nutrition guidelines and are produced in partnership with a certified kosher distributor. The kosher meal sites are housed in DOE school buildings and staffed by DOE food service staff. Meals offered at the kosher meal sites are free and available to any New Yorker that requests them.
Bronx
Riverdale
- P.S. 24 Spuyten Duyvil 660 West 236 Street, 10463
Brooklyn
Boro Park
- P.S. 192 The Magnet School For Math And Science 4715 18 Avenue,11204
- P.S. 160 William T. Sampson 5105 Fort Hamilton Parkway,11219
Crown Heights
- P.S. 221 791 Empire Blvd, 11213
- P.S. 289 George V. Brower 900 St Marks Avenue, 11213
Midwood
- P.S. 197 The Kings Highway Academy 1599 East 22 Street,11210
Williamsburg
- PS 132 The Conselyea School 320 Manhattan Avenue, 11211
- PS 257 John F Hylan 60 Cook Street, 11206
- P.S./I.S. 157 The Benjamin Franklin Health & Science Academy 300 Willoughby Avenue, 11205
- P.S. 16 157 Wilson Street, 11211
Manhattan
Lower East Side
- P.S. 134 Henrietta Szold 293 East Broadway,10002
Upper West Side—Opening 5/26
- P.S. 75 735 West End Avenue, 10025
Washington Heights
- P.S. 048 P.O. Michael J. Buczek 4360-78 Broadway, 10033
Queens
Kew Gardens Hill
- P.S. 154 75-02 162 Street,11366
Far Rockaway
- P.S. 197 The Ocean School – 825 Hicksville Road,11691
- P.S. 253 1307 Central Avenue,11691
Forest Hills
- Forest Hills High School 67-01 110 Street, 11375
Flushing
- P.S. 164 138-01 77 Avenue, 11367
Staten Island
- P.S. 54 1060 Willowbrook Rd, Staten Island 10314