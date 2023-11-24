Photo Credit: screenshot

Chicago just doesn’t have enough problems at home. There are illegal aliens sleeping on every surface, imminent bankruptcy and 24 people shot over the weekend.

So it’s time to demand a ceasefire… in Israel.

Over 30 staffers of Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson called on the progressive lawmaker to back a cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas war on Tuesday, signaling increased pressures between Democrats over the conflict. The letter, first reported by Politico, urges Johnson to join Chicago city council member Rossana Rodríguez-Sánchez’s calls for Chicago leaders, President Biden and the Democratic Party to back a cease-fire.

How about a ceasefire… in Chicago?

At least 24 people have been shot, four fatally, in weekend gun violence across Chicago, police said. Two 14-year-old boys were found shot to death in a South Side alley Sunday afternoon, Chicago police said. A number of those shot were under 18.

Maybe Chicago should figure out how this whole ceasefire thing works before pitching anyone else on it?

Thus far, 527 people were shot and killed in Chicago this year, 2,299 were shot and wounded. Those are higher numbers than in years of conflicts between Israel and Islamic terrorists.

Chicago will close out the year with over 3,000 people shot. Maybe the city leaders of Chiraq should figure out how to stop the violence in their streets first.

{Reposted from FrontPageMag}