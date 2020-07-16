Trump with Goya

Photo Credit: Instagram/@realdonaldtrump

President Donald Trump sent a message of appreciation and praise back to Goya Foods owner Robert Unanue, who chose to openly show his support and appreciation for President Trump in a dangerous time when Progressives go after, cancel, and boycott people, businesses, statues, books and movies that go against their radical leftwing ideology.

Among other things that upset the radical left was when Unanue praised Trump and said the US is “truly blessed […] to have a leader like President Trump, who is a builder.”

Leftwing groups have called for a consumer boycott of Goya in response.

Leftwing rights groups are also targeting Trump’s daughter Ivanka, after she also showed her appreciation back to Goya’s Unanue and the Hispanic business community. They believe the Twitter post of her standing with a Goya product and her statement in English and Spanish that “If it’s Goya, it has to be good,” was an ethics violation, as she is an executive branch employee and is forbidden to endorse products.

If it’s Goya, it has to be good.

Si es Goya, tiene que ser bueno. pic.twitter.com/9tjVrfmo9z — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) July 15, 2020