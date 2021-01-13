Photo Credit: Bring Them Home

Rav Nachman Kahana speaks about the importance of moving to Eretz Yisrael right away, and those who can’t should get ready to defend themselves! For more please visit itstimetoleave.com

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleIs It Proper…? Should a parent encourage a child who wants to join the U.S. Army?
Next articleWatch: Kissinger Warns Biden About the Nuclear Deal with Iran
Josh Wander
Among many other things, Josh Wander is founder of Bring Them Home a website presenting a Torah perspective on Aliyah.
Loading Facebook Comments ...