Photo Credit: pixabay

How :The culture of human relations and respect for our fellow man has deteriorated everywhere.

Why: The usually dithering and confused President Biden delivered his State of the Union address loud and clear. Hear Walter’s unique suspicion.

Advertisement


Hear: Why in the conduct of our war with Iran’s proxies we must support Netanyahu. The hostages will be rescued, but it is with a heavy heart that I say: The country must come first. If God forbid we were to lose our land, antisemitism all over the world would rise to unimaginable levels. Am Yisrael Chai.

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleIf Only (“halavi”) What They Say About Us Was True – The Jewish Truth Bomb [audio]
Next articleThose Greedy Jews – Phantom Nation [audio]
Israel News Talk Radio
http://israelnewstalkradio.com
IsraelNewsTalkRadio.com