Photo Credit: pixabay

How :The culture of human relations and respect for our fellow man has deteriorated everywhere.

Why: The usually dithering and confused President Biden delivered his State of the Union address loud and clear. Hear Walter’s unique suspicion.

Advertisement





Hear: Why in the conduct of our war with Iran’s proxies we must support Netanyahu. The hostages will be rescued, but it is with a heavy heart that I say: The country must come first. If God forbid we were to lose our land, antisemitism all over the world would rise to unimaginable levels. Am Yisrael Chai.