With all the deadly Arab internecine violence going on in Hebron recently, we thought this tidbit of Hebron history would be interesting.

Back in 2011, Hamas TV interviewed a 92-year-old Arab woman from Hebron. She proudly tells of how her father and the Arabs of Hebron massacred the Jews in 1929, and ethnically cleansed one of the oldest Jewish city of Jews. She even got a souvenir.

