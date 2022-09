Photo Credit: Itamar Ben-Givr

Tel Aviv is known as the bastion of Israel’s far left. So you might expect that when rightwing MK Itamar Ben-Gvir (Religious Zionists/Otzma Yehudit) vists Tel Aviv his welcome would perhaps be less than warm or welcoming.

On Thursday evening, Ben-Gvir walked around the bars of Tel Aviv and was welcomed with hugs, handshakes, selfies and declarations of love and support. It could have been Jerusalem’s Machane Yehuda. Mahapach!